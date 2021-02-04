Police looking for person of interest, car in connection with Bloomington woman’s death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police want to question a man about the death of a Bloomington woman last week.

On Jan. 28, the Bloomington Fire Department responded to an apartment building in the 500 block of S. Basswood Drive. After extinguishing the flames, crews found a woman unresponsive in the apartment.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Teresa Michael. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office said Michael was strangled and ruled her death a homicide.

The Bloomington Police Department is investigating Michael’s death. They consider 30-year-old Eric Quentin Johnson a “person of interest” in the case. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Johnson is about 5’10” and 185 pounds. Anyone who sees him should not attempt to approach him; instead, they should immediately call 911.

Police are looking for a Dodge Caliber like the one pictured

Police are also trying to locate a vehicle that Michael had been driving—a silver 2007 Dodge Caliber. The car has Indiana passenger car plate 619DNS.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Chris Scott at (812) 349-3382. Investigators are also asking anyone who spotted suspicious activity in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Jan. 28 to come forward. Callers can remain anonymous.