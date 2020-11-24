Police make arrests after armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS– Police and federal officials announced a pair of arrests Tuesday in a string of bank robberies.

Erriana Gray, 27, of Indianapolis and Daniel Wilkinson, 29, of Floyds Knob face preliminary armed robbery charges.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said they developed information on an alleged suspect after a bank robbery on Nov. 13 at the Chase Bank located at 5701 Castle Creek Pkwy N. Drive in Castleton.

On Nov. 17, the Chase Bank located at 3451 Kentucky Avenue was robbed by the same alleged suspect. Detectives were able to take two suspects, Wilkinson and Gray, into custody without incident.

Police say Wilkinson was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.