Police make arrests after robberies, sexual assault at Lafayette park

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police in Lafayette arrested four juveniles after reports of multiple robberies and a sexual assault.

On July 13 between 9-10 p.m., police say four juvenile male suspects committed a pair of strong-arm robberies at Columbian Park.

The victims in the robberies were also juveniles, ages 14 and 17, according to police. Both suffered minor injuries to the face and had property stolen.

The next night around 9 p.m., police say one of the suspects sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at the park.

Surveillance footage helped police identify the four suspects. On July 17, after the park had closed, police arrested three of the suspects while patrolling the park. The fourth was arrested at his home that evening.

Due to their status as juveniles, their names and photos are not being released.

One 15-year-old suspect faces preliminary charges of robbery, sexual battery, resisting law enforcement and trespassing.

A separate 15-year-old suspect faces preliminary charges of robbery and trespassing.

The other two suspects, ages 12 and 14, face preliminary charges of robbery and resisting law enforcement.