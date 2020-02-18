Police: Man arrested for Noblesville BBQ restaurant burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- The Noblesville Police Department (NPD) have arrested a man in connection with a reported burglary at a barbecue restaurant early Monday morning.

Police said around 3:22 a.m. on February 17, officers responded to Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que at 13445 Tegler Drive after a report of a possible burglary in progress.

NPD arrived soon after and found a man matching the caller’s description.

Police said the man was walking outside of the building carrying a bag.

After an investigation, police arrested Jason G. Lay, 34, of Noblesville without incident.

Lay faces preliminary charges of burglary and theft, and was booked at the Hamilton County Jail.