Police say Greenwood robberies could be connected to cases in Carmel and Indianapolis

GREENWOOD – Police detectives are investigating possible connections between at least two armed robberies in Greenwood and other cases in Carmel and Indianapolis.

Most recently, on December 22, a couple in their 70s arrived home from a late-night shopping trip at the Greenwood Meijer. After pulling into their garage in Greenwood’s Oak Meadows subdivision, two men with guns ran up on them.

“My reaction was shock,” said the man, who asked not to be identified. “I didn’t believe was happening, just total shock.”

The man said his wife had already walked inside as the two men had guns pointed at him in the garage.

“He said I want your billfold, I want your billfold,” he recalled.

The man believes the robbers either followed them home from the Meijer parking lot or spotted them pulling into their neighborhood and followed.

Fearing that his wife would walk back into the garage and startle the robbers, the man says he took off running toward the back yard with one of the robbers following behind him.

“I’m 73-years old and I can still run pretty good, buddy,” he said. “He chased me all the way around the back yard, and he wasn’t even keeping up with me very well. He said stop or I’m going to shoot.”

As one robber chase the an around the house, the other man jumped in the couples’ Subaru Forester and started backing out of the driveway. Then, the second robber jumped in the passenger side and the two men drove off in the car with about $200 in groceries still inside.

“One suspect was described as a tall, male, possibly black, approximately six foot two inches tall, and skinny,” a Greenwood Police report states. “The other suspect is described as a shorter, white male, possibly Hispanic, approximately five foot eight inches tall, and skinny.”

The man said both men were armed with what appeared to be revolvers.

Police in Indianapolis found the Subaru a few days later. The robbery victim says the car was trashed on the inside, the groceries were gone, there was a bullet found lodged in a windshield weather stripping and the car had about 500 new miles on it. A child safety seat for the couples’ granddaughter had been removed, and the robbers had left a dog crate inside. The car was also full of snacks and clothing, including at least one ski mask.

Greenwood detectives investigating the robbery are also exploring possible connections to a similar robber that happened one week earlier on the morning of December 16.

In that case, a 21-year-old man and his girlfriend were suddenly confronted by two men with guns as they arrived home in the 500 block of Grassy Bend Drive, about 3 miles southeast of Oak Meadows, on the east side of U.S. 31.

The young man said he and his girlfriend had just arrived home after working a late-night shift at Taco Bell near the Greenwood exit to I-65. A Greenwood Police detective says it’s possible the robbers followed the couple home from Taco Bell before confronting them in the driveway.

“We saw them running up to the car and then we heard the knocking from their weapons on the window,” said the young man, who also asked not to be identified. “They wanted us to open the vehicle, give us all the money. Said they were going to shoot if we didn’t.”

“So, I gave them my wallet and they opened it and saw I had 20 and expected more,” the man said. “Then that’s when they hit me with the gun.”

The man said he required stitches after being hit in the mouth with the gun.

“It kind of just goes numb at first, and you only feel it later,” he said. “I didn’t really start feeling it until after the stitches.”

The two males were seen leaving the area in a white or light gray passenger car. The victim could not give a detailed description of the robbers but said one of them had dreads and was wearing white skinny jeans and a white hoodie. One was armed with a handgun and the other was holding an assault-style rifle.

Greenwood Police detectives are now talking with Carmel Police to explore possible connections to an armed robbery and battery that happened the next day, on the morning of December 17. In that case, a woman was robbed and beaten with a gun after walking out to her car that was warming up in her driveway. The woman reported being pistol-whipped several times before the two men took off with cash from her center console.

Greenwood Police are also looking for possible connections to a handful of other robbery cases in Indianapolis. No specific information about those cases is available at this time.