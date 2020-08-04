Police search for 2 suspects in connection with FBI raids

INDIANAPOLIS– Police in central Indiana are searching for two suspects following Monday’s FBI raids in Indianapolis.

A source said the raids were a result of a wiretap investigation by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force which includes IMPD officers and likely targeted individuals and criminal enterprises dealing in drugs, cash and weapons. More than a dozen arrest warrants were served.

Two men, Halton Butler and Gary Hatcher, are wanted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Halton Butler (left) and Gary Hatcher (right)

Due to the seriousness of their crimes, residents are urged to use caution if they encounter the men. Both are believed to still be in the area and may frequent the east side of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Butler or Hatcher is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to a felony arrest.