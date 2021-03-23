Countdown to Tax Day
Police searching for suspect in south side church arson

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect in an arson case.

The incident happened on March 4 around 5:45 a.m. Police say the suspect broke into the fellowship hall behind the Indianapolis Cornerstone Church, located at 1326 East Sumner Avenue on the city’s south side. Some items were stolen before the building was set on fire.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.

