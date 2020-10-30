Police searching for suspect vehicle after 1-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS– Police released surveillance video Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 1-year-old boy and injured his 9-year-old sister.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue, on the city’s near southeast side.

Police believe 1-year-old Eli Anders accidentally ran into the street and when his older sister tried to stop him they were both hit by a driver who sped away from the scene. Anders later died at the hospital.

On Friday, police released video which shows a silver suspect vehicle making a turn on to South State Street. Police didn’t provide a make or model of the vehicle.

Still grab of the suspect’s car from the surveillance video

Anyone who recognizes the car in the video or has any other additional information is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Accident Investigation Office at 317-327-6549 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous report. Tips to Crime Stoppers could result in a cash reward.