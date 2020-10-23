Police searching for ‘violent, dangerous’ inmate after escape from Putnamville Correctional Facility

GREENCASTLE, Ind.– Police in Greencastle are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Putnamville Correctional Facility Friday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Lee Davis, 34, is a known violent offender and should be considered dangerous.

He was last seen wearing all yellow. He’s 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he’s from Scottsburg.

He was last known to be heading southeast from Putnamville Correctional Facility toward I-70.

If you see him, don’t approach him and call 911.