Police seize stolen antiques, crystal meth after SWAT raid at Muncie home

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police seized antiques and drugs after raiding a Muncie woman’s home last week.

The raid included the Muncie Police Department’s SWAT team.

Muncie police arrested Alexandra Lynn Creviston, 47, late Thursday night at her home on East North Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police received information that Creviston had possession of antiques that were recently stolen in a burglary.

The items included four porcelain dolls, a rotary phone, crystal stemware and a teapot, police said. They have been returned to their rightful owner.

Police also found a plastic container with a small amount of crystal methamphetamine inside, the affidavit said, along with several small plastic bags.

During an interview, Creviston told police she was aware the items had been stolen and admitted she’d used drugs within the last few days.

She was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of meth, theft and maintaining a common nuisance.

According to court records, Creviston faced meth-related charges in February.