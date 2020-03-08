Police: Suspected drunk driver crashes through liquor store in White County

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

Michael Stowers (Photo By White County Jail)

BROOKSTON, Ind. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested Sunday morning after crashing a truck through a liquor store in Brookston, according to Indiana State Police.

Authorities say they received a call around 8 a.m. in reference to a possible intoxicated driver heading south on SR 43 from the Chalmers area.

A short time later, White County Dispatch was advised that a Ford F-150 had crashed into the Brookston Spirits Liquor Store.

Police arrived on the scene to find 23-years-old Michael Stowers, of Valparaiso, crawling out of the truck.

Medical personnel was called, but police say Stowers refused treatment at the scene.

Stowers also refused a field sobriety test, according to ISP.

A search warrant for Stowers’ blood was applied for and granted.

Stowers was booked into the White County Jail and charged with operating while intoxicated refusal.

Results from his blood draw are pending.