Police: Wanted Kokomo man arrested in Marion

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 49-year-old man wanted by Kokomo police on multiple felony warrants in Howard County was taken into custody Thursday in Marion, Indiana.

According to a release from the Kokomo Police Department (KPD), Hubert Tabor was observed by officers and ran into an East Madison Street residence on April 27.

Police said officers and SWAT members searched the East Madison Street residence but he evaded apprehension.

Police said Tabor was wanted on several felony warrants at the time, including battery, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

An investigation lead by KPD detectives found that Tabor was at a home in Marion, Indiana.

On Thursday, detectives and the Indiana State Police, Marion Police Department, and the Grant County “JEAN” Team conducted a search for Tabor.

Authorities said a search warrant was obtained to enter and search the Marion residence, and Tabor was found hiding inside.

KPD said Tabor was placed into custody without incident and is being held at the Grant County Jail currently, and will be taken to Howard County at a later date.