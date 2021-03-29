Police: Woman shoots man in neck during domestic situation on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the neck during a domestic situation Monday afternoon, police say.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched to an apartment at 7600 Kingsport Road around 1:10 p.m.

Police said a woman shot a man in the neck during a domestic situation in which the man was “being aggressive” with the woman.

IMPD told crews at the scene that the shooting appeared to be a case of self-defense.

The shooting remains under investigation.