Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Police: Woman shoots man in neck during domestic situation on northeast side

Crimetracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police at scene on March 29, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the neck during a domestic situation Monday afternoon, police say.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were dispatched to an apartment at 7600 Kingsport Road around 1:10 p.m.

Police said a woman shot a man in the neck during a domestic situation in which the man was “being aggressive” with the woman.

IMPD told crews at the scene that the shooting appeared to be a case of self-defense.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News