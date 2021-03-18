Prosecutor to give update on weekend’s quadruple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears will give an update on the March 13 quadruple homicide Thursday morning.

The live presser will be streamed starting around 9:15 a.m.

Four people were shot and killed Saturday night at a home in the 300 block of Randolph Street: 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Dequan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown.

Another woman, Jeanettrius Moore, was also shot but survived the attack.

Police arrested Malik Halfacre, 25, for the murders. He is the father of Jeanettrius Moore’s youngest child, and her family said the murders were over Halfacre wanting half of her stimulus check.

In early 2017, Halfacre was accused of shooting a man five times on the city’s north west side but was released from custody in 2018 after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.