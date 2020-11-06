Rare Gibson guitars worth $95,000 stolen from delivery truck at Whiteland truck stop

WHITELAND, Ind. – More than a dozen limited-edition Gibson guitars worth about $95,000 were stolen from a delivery truck in Whiteland last week.

The guitars were headed to Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne. The pallet included 13 new Gibson Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitars. Someone took them from a truck at the Flying J Travel Center in Whiteland on Oct. 30.

Sweetwater’s Phil Rich believes the guitars were targeted.

“Somehow out of a truck full of guitars, this ONE pallet was singled out and stolen at a truck stop,” said Rich, Sweetwater’s chief supply chain and merchandising officer. “With a retail value of $95,000 in guitars, we feel this person/s knew exactly what to look for and when.”

Gibson worked with Adam Jones from the band “Tool” to build the guitars, which are exact recreations of the original Silverburst 1979 Gibson Les Paul. Once available for purchase, the guitars immediately sold out.

The model comes in a limited offering of 79 replicas that have been precisely aged by Gibson. Signed and numbered by Jones, they retail for about $10,000. Another 179 featured silkscreen artwork and were priced at about $6,000.

Sweetwater and Gibson released the serial numbers of the guitars and are asking people to be on the lookout for the stolen items:

Anyone with any information should contact Detective Kenny Polley with the Whiteland Police Department at kpolley@whitelandpd.us or (317) 535-8100.