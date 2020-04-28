Review board says Lafayette officers involved in shooting acted appropriately

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– A shooting review board convened by the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) determined two officers involved in a shooting acted within the department’s policies.

The incident happened on April 21. Officers Khoury Elias and Israel Salazar were called to the 800 block of N. 7th Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, a woman told them her boyfriend, 29-year-old Trevor Bowie, had left the area and had stolen a handgun from her.

Bowie was found and officers pursued him on foot. LPD says Bowie pointed a handgun at officers during the pursuit, while he was in a parking lot at 629 N. 6th St.

At that time, Elias and Salazar fired their weapons, and Bowie was struck. The shooting happened at 1:23 a.m.

He’s since been released from the hospital and is currently in the Tippecanoe County Jail.

LPD has turned over their investigative findings to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, who will determine if criminal charges are warranted. In the meantime, the officers have returned to their normal patrol duties.