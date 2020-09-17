Safety ambassadors working to change public’s perception of Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS- Downtown Indy Inc. is hoping their new initiative drives more people downtown.

Since the pandemic, there hasn’t been much foot traffic and Downtown Indy Inc. says crime has increased slightly.

“There will be about 18 safety ambassadors that will canvass the downtown square mile area with a greater concentration in the Wholesale District,” Downtown Indy Inc.’s VP of Finance and Operations Tim Bruff said.

Cadets from the Public Safety Foundation and Downtown Indy Inc. employees like Glenn Bryant make up the team.

“We just observe and report. That’s our job,” Safety Ambassador Glenn Bryant said.

They will be the eyes and ears for IMPD if an officer isn’t around.

“Sometimes folks will be parking going into their business and it will be dark. We are going to be their safety, helping them out and making sure nothing happens to them,” Bryant explained.

The ambassadors are just one part of new downtown safety enhancements.

Officials are adding more cameras and hiring off-duty officers to add to the number of bike patrols. Downtown Indy Inc. hires off duty hours. Before the enhancements, they had between 20 and 30 hours a week of additional bike patrol officers. That has been increased to between 120 to 150 hours.

Thursday was the soft launch of the ambassador program and so far, feedback has been positive.

“They are glad to see us. They always tells thank you, thank you guys,” Bryant said.

Downtown Indy Inc. hopes this initiative is a step in the right direction.

“I want to see it prosper again like it was before with the people mingling. It’s better that way. I love it here and want to see it do better,” Bryant said.

The ambassador team will be patrolling from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. through the week.