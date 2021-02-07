SCSD: Authorities arrest person who shot at traffic, led deputies on pursuit in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities arrested a person Sunday who shot at traffic and then led deputies on a pursuit in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff Department.

Deputies were called to the 6000 block west of SR 44 in response to a male standing in the roadway shooting at vehicles.

SCSD says once units arrived, the suspect led them on a pursuit north through farm fields all the way to CR 100 S. Authorities used stop sticks on the suspect vehicle and took him into custody shortly after.

The sheriff’s department says no one was injured, but at least one vehicle was struck by rounds.