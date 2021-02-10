Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man prompts school lockdowns, large police presence in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – The search for an “armed and dangerous” man led to a large police presence in Logansport Wednesday.

Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Logansport Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic situation around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Pottawatomie Road.

State police said the suspect left the home and may be traveling on foot. Police have not yet verified his name, saying only that he’s a Hispanic male who’s about 40 years old. He’s about 5’10” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing dark clothing.

State police said the man is considered “armed and dangerous”; no one should approach him. Anyone who sees him should call 911 and report their location.

Area schools have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

“The public should expect a large law enforcement presence on Pottawattamie Road and should avoid the area if possible,” state police said.