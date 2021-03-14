Search for man wanted for questioning in quadruple homicide leads SWAT to home on Eastridge Drive

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD SWAT officers entered a home Sunday night looking for a man wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide.

Officers are concentrating on a home in the 6200 block of Eastridge Drive in the search for Malik Halfacre. He’s wanted for questioning in the murders of four people on Randolph Street Saturday night.

A neighbor told FOX59 that a woman and two small children live at the Eastridge Drive home. Officers fired several volleys of tear gas through windows and made multiple announcements for Halfacre to give himself up.

At one point, police called out to Halfacre by name and said, “We know you’re in there. Come out.”

There has been no response from inside the home. Neighbors believe the woman and children who live there aren’t home.

IMPD confirmed that officers are conducting an investigation at the location in connection with the quadruple homicide case.