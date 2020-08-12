Series of shootings leaves 3 men dead in less than 3 hours across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A violent morning leaves three families grieving following a series of deadly shootings across Indianapolis.

Over the span of less than three hours Wednesday, three men were shot to death.

Just after sunrise on Moller Road on Indy’s northwest side, police found a man dead on the sidewalk. Neighbors first heard about the killing when officers knocked on their door.

“I opened the door, and he said somebody was murdered,” said Jamel Al-Hilfi.

The murder took place right next to Al-Hilfi’s front fence. He recalls hearing gunfire the night before, but he didn’t investigate, and police aren’t sure if that gunfire is connected to the killing.

“Last night I heard it very close, but I don’t open the door, no way, especially at night,” said Al-Hilfi. “Because we hear a lot, many times we hear a sound and shootings.”

Just minutes after police arrived on Moller, officers were called to Powell Street on the south side where an attempted home invasion turned deadly.

Police believe the homeowner shot and killed the suspected intruder.

One neighbor claims the man who died also tried to break into their home before going next door.

“It’s definitely heartbreaking anytime we have to respond and a person has lost their life. You know it takes a toll on our community,” said IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

Officer Burris repeated that line less than three hours later when officers were called to a third homicide, this time at an east side gas station on Emerson, where a man was shot and killed inside a car.

The three killings bring the total number of homicides in Indianapolis this year to 141. That is way beyond the 94 homicides the city had seen at the same time last year.

“This is not good,” said Al-Hilfi. “This is very dangerous, very, very dangerous and very bad.”

No arrests have been made in any of the three homicides, and police did not have detailed suspect information to release on any of the those cases.