Several shootings, 2021’s first homicide keep police busy overnight

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating four separate shootings overnight, one of which marks the first homicide of 2021.

Just minutes before the clock struck midnight, officers responded to the 4400 block of Prospect Street on the city’s east side.

IMPD says the victim in that case was critically injured.

Less than an hour later, just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Palawan Drive.

IMPD says a woman was in bed when she was hit by a stray bullet. We’re told she suffered gunshot wounds to her lower body but is in stable condition this morning.

This marks the second shooting at this location in less than a week. On Tuesday, police were called out for an investigation at the same apartment complex.

The shooting that turned deadly happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Chelsea Village Apartments on the city’s north side.

An officer on the scene told us a man and a juvenile were in a vehicle when someone drove by and opened fire.

Both were taken to an area hospital, and one later died. We are working to gather more details on that incident.

A fifth victim arrived at IU Methodist Hospital in stable condition this morning, but it’s unclear at this time where that shooting happened.

Right now, police don’t have any suspects in custody in connection with these incidents. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip.