Sharpsville man arrested for murder

SHARPSVILLE, Ind.– A Sharpsville man was arrested after a deadly shooting Wednesday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Noe Alexander Contreras.

Police spoke to several people at the residence at the time of the shooting, and later arrested Joseph Temple on a preliminary murder charge.

He was taken to the Tipton County Jail while the prosecutor’s office determines formal charges.