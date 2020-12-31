‘She was someone you could always count on’: high school student killed in Grant Co. shooting, man injured

UPLAND, Ind. — Police in Grant County are investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman and injured an 18-year-old man Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a shooting on the 7900 block of E. 700 South just before 10:20 p.m., where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“I don’t know a lot of the details but it’s a very tragic thing for us, for a small community,” said a neighbor.

According to police, first responders were unable to save the female victim, who has been identified as Khloe Martin. The male victim was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital, where his current condition is not known.

“Khloe to me, she was someone you could always count on,” said her best friend Gracie Christopher.

Christopher said she has known Martin since fourth grade, and the two have been best friends since. “She was one of those people when you first meet them, you know that they’re going to be in your lives for like a really long time and you just click with them automatically,” she said.

Christopher described Martin as a caring, selfless person. “Everyone has a story with Khloe, even if you weren’t close with her. Everyone has a story with her.”

Christopher said she is still trying to process what happened and said it feels like a ‘nightmare.’

“I didn’t think it was real. I thought that someone was trying to mess with us, someone was trying to prank us or, you know, just like a really sick twisted joke,” she said, “as the time went on and we started getting more phone calls from more reliable sources like people that I know wouldn’t lie about that, adults, parents, it was just kind of like a nightmare that I couldn’t wake up from.”

Christopher told FOX59 Khloe had a bubbly personality that could bring a smile to anyone’s face.

She said, “She was so funny. I could be crying my eyes out and she just made me laugh, no matter how bad it was.”

“Another thing is just how protective she was over the people she loved,” said Christopher. “She wasn’t even just my friend, Khloe was my sister. She was someone that I planned going to college with, I planned out my future with, someone that I thought would always be in my life no matter what,” she said.

“Anyone that knew her knew how loving and caring and kind and beautiful and smart and determined she was. I don’t think that I even have to say that because anyone that knew her, they already know,” Christopher shared.

She hopes anyone with information will come forward and let police know. “I think that they should put themselves in her family’s shoes and the people that loved her, in their position because honestly, no one deserves this type of pain.”

“I know if I feel like this, I can’t imagine how her family feels, her mom feels, anyone — I don’t understand how someone could do that,” said Christopher. “They need to turn themselves in. It’s the best they can do right now. They’ve already hurt enough people.”

On Thursday, the Madison-Grant United School Corporation shared a statement on Facebook, which read in part, “This news is devastating to all of us, especially our students”

Christopher said Khloe would have graduated with her this coming June from Madison-Grant Jr./Sr. High School.

A manager at the restaurant where Khloe worked said everyone really enjoyed working with her for the short period of time she worked there, calling her ‘kind’ and ‘friendly.’

“This just hits a little close to home,” said the restaurant’s manager. “I think she would have flown really high if this wouldn’t have happened.”

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grant County Lt. Jason Ewer at (765) 662-9836 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 237-7867.