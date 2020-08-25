Shelbyville man faces attempted murder charges after shooting man in face

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a man in the face Sunday, according to the Shelbyville Police Department.

The shooting happened at the intersection of South Miller Street and West South Street. The victim told police that he was walking with 25-year-old Jaden Ray West and a woman when for an unknown reason, West shot him in the face.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital for surgery. Police say his injuries are consistent with a handgun having been placed directly against the victim’s right cheek at the time of the shooting, and the bullet exited his left cheek area.

SPD says a holster found at the scene matched that of a firearm that was stolen August 20, in which West was a suspect. A spent bullet casing at the scene also matched the bullets that the stolen gun was loaded with, according to police.

Officers took West into custody later that day after collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses and family members.

On August 24, West was formally charged with:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Battery

Battery with a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Theft