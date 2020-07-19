Officials cancel last day of Marion County Fair after shooting, fights

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials say they will not be opening the Marion County Fair Sunday after a chaotic scene broke out Saturday, resulting in one person being shot and numerous juveniles arrested.

Sunday would have been the last day of the event.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m. deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were escorting some problem juveniles from the fairgrounds when reportedly 100 to 150 juveniles and adults rushed the fair’s admission gate and forced their way into the fairgrounds.

Police say once inside, multiple fights began to break out. While attempting to get the numerous fights under control, there were several shots fired, resulting in one juvenile being struck with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

Officials say a second person is also being evaluated for a minor injury, but at this time could not say if it was the result of a gunshot or inflicted during the melee or retreat.

Police say multiple guns have been confiscated at the fairgrounds, but it is still being determined where the firearms came from and who they belonged to.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a deputy was injured as result of the melee when chemical spray was used.

According to authorities, many of the juveniles at the fairground were unaccompanied by adults.

The fair was closed for the remainder of the night.

A police investigation is ongoing.

“While it is unfortunate that the fair had to be canceled, we had to put the safety of the public first,” said Marion County Fair board member Abdul Hakim-Shabazz. “We want to thank everyone who came out last week and made 8 days of the fair a success. We are working to make sure that next year’s fair is safe and secure.”