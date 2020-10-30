Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a shooting left 1 person dead and another critically wounded Friday.

The department said the shooting happened around 4:45 near the intersection of Smith Valley Road and Berry Road. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest in the case is in custody, police say.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.