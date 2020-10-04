3 dead, 4 injured after shooting at after-hours club on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m after shots were fired at an after-hours club.

Officers located three people who had been shot, and all three were pronounced dead. Police say the incident happened outside the establishment.

Witnesses on the scene tell FOX59 they were in line when they heard upwards of 50 shots.

Police had at least 59 evidence markers scattered along Massachusetts Ave.





A short time later, four additional people walked into Community Hospital East suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

This story will be updated once more information is available.