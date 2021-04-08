Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves 1 critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after 1 person was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 2400 block of North Sherman Drive just before 5 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.