Shooting on Indy’s near northwest side leaves 1 dead

UPDATE: The victim has been pronounced dead.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Exeter Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from wounds consistent with a gunshot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

