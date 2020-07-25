Shooting on Indy’s west side leaves 1 in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously wounded on Indy’s west side Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 10:15 Saturday morning in the 10 block of Beachway Drive. When crews arrived, they found one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.