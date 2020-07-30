Special prosecutor sought in Lake Monroe incident

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – One of the people involved in a dispute on Lake Monroe is asking for a special prosecutor in the case.

Sean Purdy faces criminal charges: criminal confinement, battery and intimidation. In a filing this week, his attorney said the case needs an impartial and objective review.

A Black man named Vaughxx Booker claims Purdy was part of a group of white men who assaulted him and threatened him with a noose. The incident happened over the Fourth of July weekend, and Booker claims it was racially motivated.

This week’s filing said the Monroe County prosecutor showed “preferential treatment” toward Booker. Booker hasn’t been charged in the case, but the Department of Natural Resources did suggest he could face charges as part of its investigation.

That decision, however, was left the prosecutor’s office. No special prosecutor has been appointed to the case at this time.

A second man, Jerry Cox, is charged with aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement, battery and intimidation.

Booker and attorney Katharine Liell released the following statement on the matter:

Several media outlets have requested a response to recent court filings in case No. 53c02-2007 F5- 000613 which contains a litany of felony charges against Sean Purdy including: Criminal Confinement with Bodily Injury, a level 5 felony; Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, a level 6 felony; Intimidation Where the Threat is to Commit a Forcible Felony, a level 6 felony. These are all a result of the July 4, 2020 attack against Vauhxx Booker. We know the FBI continues to investigate this as a possible hate crime. Everyone has seen the indisputable video evidence and they have heard from the numerous witnesses. We ask how often Black Americans are afforded such measures of due process and how often do their cases have special prosecutors appointed. Despite what appears to be a gross inequity, no matter who the prosecutor is, the facts of the case remain the same.