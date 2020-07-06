Speedway murder suspect arrested in California, police say

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police in Speedway made an arrest in a deadly shooting from last month.

According to the Speedway Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. on June 20.

Officers found 18-year-old Jayshawn Walker dead from a gunshot wound. Police believe Walker was shot on White Oaks Drive and walked to his apartment on Sumter Street.

More than two weeks after the deadly shooting, police arrested 20-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Magallanes on a murder charge.

Speedway police said the suspect was apprehended in San Bernardino, California.