Speedway police investigate shooting that appears to be homicide

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police in Speedway are investigating an apparent homicide.

A call came in around 4 a.m. for a report of a person shot near the 5800 block of Crawfordsville Road.

According to police, a body was found in a vehicle with what appeared to be one gunshot wound.

At this point, investigators believe the shooting may have happened inside the vehicle.

The crime scene is centered around the parking lot between a KFC and McAllister’s deli.

Police have not said if the victim is a male or female.