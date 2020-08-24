Speedway woman to serve more than 2 years in prison for stealing $450K from charity

INDIANAPOLIS– A Speedway woman was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison Monday for stealing nearly half a million dollars from the charitable foundation where she worked.

Christina Short, 43, stole more than $450,000 over six years from Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA), a national women’s college fraternity headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Short worked for more than 16 years as the financial coordinator for the ZTA Foundation, which is the 501(c) (3) charitable organization for ZTA.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said the scheme began in 2012 and continued until her termination in November 2018.

Officials say she stole 816 donations on nearly 500 separate occasions for a total of $450,874.48. She used the money she stole primarily for personal expenses, such as restaurants, clothing, youth sports, and vacations.

“Those who donate to charitable causes should feel secure in knowing their funds will go where they intended,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. “And those who choose to steal should likewise know that they will be caught, prosecuted, and held accountable in court.”

The embezzlement went undetected for years due to steps she took to conceal her actions, including avoiding stealing personal checks, which could cause a donor to become alarmed.

Officials say she would also wash and alter the “pay to” line on money orders, using more than a dozen variations of her name and maiden name in order to disguise her plot from her bank.

Short recorded all donations, including the ones she stole, in the ZTA Foundation’s database. This resulted in donors getting confirmation that their donation was received.

The DOJ said donors would even see their name in annual ZTA publications, even though Short had pocketed their donations.

She would then manipulate donation reports to hide her actions and ensure the numbers matched the bank records.

Her plan unraveled when a bank examiner flagged a suspicious-looking deposit and contacted ZTA. ZTA then confronted short, who admitted to stealing that specific check. She was terminated and an investigation began, which would go on to unveil the years-long scheme.

Short was ordered to repay the entire amount she stole. Following her release after 27 months in prison, she’ll serve three years of supervised release.