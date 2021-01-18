Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Grant County sheriff’s deputy

MARION, Ind. — A Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot and killed a suspect after the man allegedly tried to run him over with a vehicle Sunday.

Grant County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Matthew Sneed was the first arriving officer investigating a domestic situation involving a stabbing at a home in the 3200 block of S. Central Avenue in Marion. As Sneed walked toward the house, Daniel Young, 25, Marion, allegedly drove a Honda Civic toward the deputy, causing him to jump on the hood of the moving vehicle, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

Young then continued driving with Sneed on the hood. That’s when the deputy shot multiple rounds from his handgun through the Honda’s windshield. Young was struck by multiple bullets, and the car rolled to a stop.

Young was transported to Marion General Hospital, where he later died. Deputy Sneed was not injured.

Further investigation revealed that during the initial domestic disturbance, Jonathan Loudy, 53, Marion, was stabbed with a knife. He was initially transported to Marion General Hospital and then transported, via ambulance, to a Ft. Wayne Hospital. He suffered multiple stab wounds. Young is suspected of wounding Loudy.

Indiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Grant County Sheriff’s Dept.