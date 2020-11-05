State police provide update on deadly officer-involved shooting in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police provided an updated Wednesday on their investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday in Seymour.

ISP says the incident began around 8:30 p.m. when two officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to a report of theft at the Wal-Mart at 1600 East Tipton Street.

Officers arrived to find the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Jason S. Cline, of Beech Grove, near the Speedway gas station with a shopping cart that contained suspected stolen property. As the officers approached Cline, he abandoned the cart and fled westbound and eventually northbound across Tipton Street, according to state police. He then entered a deep ditch in front of the Taco Bell near Tipton Street at Burkhart Boulevard.

ISP says the evidence indicates that the officers caught up to Cline and attempted to take him into custody, but he continued to resist arrest while police tried to place handcuffs on him. Cline then “produced a handgun and pointed it at the officers,” state police said in a release.

Both officers fired their handguns and struck Cline. The handgun in Cline’s possession was found to be loaded and had been reported stolen, according to state police.

The officers then provided medical attention to Cline before he was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, where he died from his injuries.

ISP says their investigation is ongoing.

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Seymour Police Chief Bryant Lucas said both officers were placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, per department protocol.