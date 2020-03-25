Sullivan County authorities ask public’s help identifying burglary, trespassing suspect

(Photo Provided By Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary and trespassing suspect.

Authorities say the incident happened on March 18 around 4 p.m. on SR 63, in northwestern Sullivan County, between Fairbanks and Prairie Creek.

Security video shows two individuals entering a pole barn, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white or light colored 2007-2014 GMC Sierra, crew cab, 4X4, with a matching camper shell. The pickup was pulling a flatbed, single axle trailer.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said the vehicle owner may operate a hauling for hire business.

If you can identify this vehicle owner, please contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308 or report anonymously at 812-238-STOP (7867).