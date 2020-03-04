Surveillance photos released after armed robbery in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Police in Greenwood are working to identify a suspect following an armed robbery in February.

The robbery happened on Feb. 16 at the Village Pantry located in the 800 block of East Main Street.

The cashier was reportedly hit in the head with a gun, causing blood loss.

Police describe the suspect as a black male who is about 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was driving a silver four-door sedan with chrome wheels.

Photo of the suspect’s car via Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information to report can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Your information may be worth a reward of up to $1,000 if it leads to a felony arrest.