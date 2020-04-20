Suspect sought after armed robbery at Kokomo Village Pantry

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Village Pantry.
The robbery happened at 420 E. Morgan Street just before 6 a.m. on April 18.
A Village Pantry employee told police the suspect entered the store with a handwritten note demanding money. The suspect then displayed a hammer. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store on foot.
The suspect was described as approximately 40-50 years old, about 5’7″ tall with a thin build. He was wearing a maroon shirt with long sleeves, jeans, a black nylon fabric over his head, and a blue surgical-type mask with clouds on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Purtee 765-456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477). Your tip to Crime Stoppers may be worth a cash reward if it leads to a felony arrest.