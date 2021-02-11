Sweep of fugitive sex offenders in Indianapolis results in 8 arrests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Several fugitive sex offenders were arrested Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO).
Eight people were arrested on felony charges ranging from human trafficking to failure to register as a sex offender. Three of the suspects were classified as sexually violent predators.
Here are the charges:
- Eric Thompson: Promotion of human trafficking of a minor, sexual misconduct with a minor, two counts of promoting prostitution
- Charles Day: Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender with a prior conviction
- Marcellus Evans: Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender with a prior conviction
- Brett Hill: Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender with a prior conviction
- Reginald Smith: Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender with a prior conviction
- David Burroff II: Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender
- Terry Davis: Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender
- Andre Veal: Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender
“Marion County is safer today than it was yesterday thanks to the hard work of our Sheriff’s Deputies and our partners at the United States Marshal Service. Several dangerous sex offenders were removed from our streets, some of whom will likely remain in prison for several years,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal.