Teen arrested after 2 people found shot to death in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a Monday night shooting in Lafayette that left two people dead.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:15 p.m. to the 1900 block of North 16th Street.

Police found two people dead in the road from apparent gunshot wounds. Their identities have not yet been released.

Officers located 17-year-old Jaelynn Billups at the scene; Billups was arrested on preliminary charges of robbery and murder, police said.

Anyone with any information should call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or contact the anonymous WeTIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME.