Thieves steal from Indy dealership, use one stolen vehicle to snag another

UPDATE: The stolen dually truck has been recovered, but the Dodge Durango remains missing.

INDIANAPOLIS — A trio of thieves made off with two cars at a local used auto dealer, and the dealership says the crooks used one car to steal the next.

“With the times with COVID I already got a bloody nose, and like I said, now I have a black eye,” said Dailey’s Used Cars General Manager Scott Keen, expressing his aggravation.

It happened around 3 Sunday morning at Dailey’s Used Cars on East Troy Avenue. The crooks got through their gate and began stealing batteries from the vehicles. From there, they started hot wiring a truck on the lot.

“They proceeded to steal a diesel dually black-on-black with custom wheels,” described Keen. “These vehicles aren’t free, and now I have to find some way to pay for them.”

The suspects drove off only to come back three hours later.

They then strapped a Dodge Durango to the first stolen truck and drove off with both. The dealership is now out $25,000.

“I wish they would tighten the laws up, or make something like if you have a catalytic converter, batteries, even selling car parts to the recycling companies of that nature, that they have to attach a VIN number,” explained Keen, adding that car batteries sell for little money on the open market. “I mean if the poor guy wanted $14 he could have come in, and I would have bought him lunch.”

Dailey’s Used Cars is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the return of the vehicles.