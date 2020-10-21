Trio of deadly shootings puts Indy on brink of 200 homicides this year

INDIANAPOLIS – A trio of deadly shootings has Indianapolis on the brink of a historic and tragic number.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, three people died over a violent 16 hours.

Those deaths brings the total number of homicides this year to 196, just four away from an unprecedented 200 killings.

Inside a home on West 30th Street, 22-year-old Austin Holtsclaw, who lived alone in the basement, was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m hurt, for him to be in the basement for two days and we didn’t know about it,” said one neighbor.

That neighbor, who asked not to be identified, says the victim’s grandfather lives upstairs and asked her husband to check on the 22-year-old because no one had heard from Holtsclaw since Sunday.

“He went down there and checked on him and he said when he went down there his body was cold and he screamed,” said that neighbor.

The death startled those neighbors who described Holtsclaw as more than just the man who lived downstairs. He was almost like family.

“We’ve been taking care of them. They’ve been taking care of us. So we call his grandfather pops and we call him our brother,” said the neighbor.

Just three hours after that death, police were called to Forest Manor avenue where someone shot and killed 23-year-old Vicshawn Butler.

The third deadly shooting happened outside some buildings on east Washington early Wednesday morning.

“What this means for the city is another tragedy and another life lost,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

Police at the scene of the shooting on Washington insisted again that IMPD can’t stop the record breaking violence alone. They need the public’s help.

“It is very important for us that the community works with us so that we can solve these homicides and so we can create a safer city together,” said Burris.

If the city continues on its current pace of one homicide every 36 hours, we could end up with more than 240 homicides for the year.