Unexpected act of kindness unfolds in Johnson Co. courtroom during deadly hit-and-run sentencing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — On Tuesday, a Johnson County judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to the maximum sentence possible after he pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Greenwood on March 7.

Derrick Scott will serve a total of 12 years, including nine in prison, with the remainder on probation in connection with the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Alec Guyette.

“There are no words for the loss of your child,” Alec’s mother, Shane, told FOX59.

Alec, who worked two jobs at restaurants in Greenwood, was killed while riding his bike home from work.

Police reports say Scott had been driving his ex-girlfriend’s Cadillac at the time of the crash and left without stopping. The car was found with significant damage, and Scott was taken into custody several hours following the crash after an IMPD SWAT team kicked in his door to execute a search warrant when he refused to come out.

During Scott’s sentencing, nearly one year after the crash, there was a moment that was enough to stop Johnson Co. Prosecuting Attorney Joe Villanueva in his tracks.

Before Judge Hamner pronounced Scott’s sentence, Alec’s mother motioned to Villanueva that she wanted to alter her restitution request.

Instead of receiving restitution for expenses she was entitled to, which Scott had already agreed to pay, she asked to have the judge order that amount to be paid to Scott’s children as part of his outstanding child support obligations.

Shane said she grabbed a piece of yellow pad paper and wrote, “I don’t want restitution, give it to his children.”

“I just kind of stared at her for a minute and said, ‘Are you sure?’ She said, ‘Yes, yes I am,’” recalled Villanueva. The judge had asked her, ‘Is that what you want to do?'”

“She spoke a little bit more about it and really said that his children were not at fault for anything that happened here, and she didn’t want them to suffer any more than they already may be,” shared Villanueva.

Shane said to begin the healing process through the unimaginable grief that comes with losing a child, she needs to carry forward with something positive. She said this is something she said Alec always did.

“Their world is affected, and they’re innocent. They’re just as innocent as Alec and my family,” Shane said of Scott’s children.

Villanueva said Shane made the best of a horrible situation with her gesture in the courtroom Tuesday.

“It really is amazing, and that’s why it really took me back for a minute when she made that statement,” he said.

“For me to heal, I have to stand tall and represent Alec in the best light I can as a mother,” Shane said.

She describes her son as larger-than-life and someone who marched to the beat of his own drum.

“He had a warrior spirit. Some things in his life were a very big struggle, and he made it through, and I always admired that about him.”

She said finding out she lost her son in the crash turned her world upside down.

“I collapsed. I fell on to the floor.”

In the initial days after losing her son, Shane said she had to put one foot in front of the other and do what she could to get through each moment.

“Be the best you can be right now, that’s all you have,” she said.

“It’s definitely hard, you know?” said Alec’s brother, Evan. “Our family is definitely not the same. It hit everyone in their own ways, but it’s just real difficult and we all – at least I feel I won’t be the same.”

One year later as loved ones grieve the loss of Alec, Shane said she hopes his story will inspire others to be kind.

“That’s all I can ask for.”

Although Shane remains out of work due to the pandemic, she said she didn’t feel she should have been given the restitution money, which is why she asked it be paid toward Scott’s children.

“Restitution is not going to bring my son back. Amount of time served in jail is not going to bring my son back.

“I don’t have money, but it’s not about money,” she shared. “It’s about moments in time and doing the right thing.”

“I think what she did was a tremendous first step in that healing process,” said Villanueva. “It gives you a sense that we are not doomed, and there are good people in this world and willing to do good things even in the most horrible personal circumstances.”

Villanueva shared a moment that he felt was similar to what he witnessed in the courtroom Tuesday.

“If you’ve seen the original Willy Wonka movie with Gene Wilder, there’s this scene at the end where Charlie takes the gobstopper and puts it back on Willy Wonka’s desk, and he grabs it and says, ‘So shines a good deed in a weary world,’ and that’s what she did. In a horrible situation, she was that little beacon of light.”

When a FOX59 reporter shared with Shane the analogy used by Villanueva, she began to fight back tears.

“That was one of Alec’s favorite movies,” she said. “He loved that movie, and that just kind of confirms for me that I’m doing the right thing for Alec in Alec’s name.

“You can take my son’s body, but you can’t take my son’s life.”

She said even through his own struggles, he never viewed the glass as half full or half empty. He was just happy to have a glass.