United Way warns Hoosiers of text message scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It seems too good to be true because it is.

United Way of Central Indiana announced Monday that they received information about a scam sent via text to an individual in central Indiana.

United Way says the text from “Mega Cash Benefit” or “Mega Cash Award” claims that the recipient was contacted because of a prize won “during Christmas through Facebook and United Way.” The scammer then claims the recipient can receive a six-figure cash award by providing personal information and paying a substantial fee.

United Way says they do not partner with Facebook to award cash prizes to individuals, and they alerted the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana and the Indiana Attorney General about this latest scam.

If you fall victim to a scam, report it to your local law enforcement, the Better Business Bureau at 317-488-2222 and the Indiana Attorney General’s office, Consumer Protection Division at 317-232-6330.

United Way provided the following tips to avoid being scammed:

Never give out your personal information – social security numbers, bank account numbers, credit card numbers – to unknown or unrecognizable people or organizations.

Never click on links sent to you through unsolicited email or texts.

If you have won a cash prize from a legitimate organization, you will NEVER be asked to send money in order to retrieve your prize. Always research any offer from any organization.