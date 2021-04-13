Vehicle sought in connection with deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help locate a vehicle suspected in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to IMPD, officers responded to an incident on the 5300 block of East 38th Street on Sunday April 4, around 9:30 a.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene east bound on East 38th Street.

Video surveillance has lead police to believe that the time of the crash was around 2:30 a.m.

The suspected vehicle is a white 2013-2015 Kia Optima determined from the parts collected at scene.

The Kia will have passenger front corner damage, and will be missing the passenger outside mirror as well as the front half of the quarter panel (front of the tire).

A stock image of a similar vehicle has been provided by police (see above).

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).