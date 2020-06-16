Video shows Anderson officer use chokehold on man; 2 officers placed on leave

ANDERSON — Two Anderson police officers have been placed on leave after a video shows one of them using a chokehold on a man while arresting him.

The video was taken Saturday, just two days after the department said they would no longer use chokeholds to detain suspects.

In the video, officer Brandon Reynolds wrapped his arm around 21-year-old Spencer Nice’s neck as officer Ashley Gravely put him in handcuffs.

APD says they were responding to the sound of gunshots when they found Nice and three others walking in the area. Officer Reynolds claims he saw Nice throw something black against the side of a factory warehouse, according to his probable cause affidavit.

Nice was arrested for resisting law enforcement.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Chief of Police Jake Brown released the following joint statement:

“While we want to fairly review all of the evidence, we are disturbed by what is shown in the video. The department will not tolerate the use of improper force. We will promptly act in such cases and take appropriate action for any such violations. Our department is made up of dedicated men and women who work diligently each day at keeping our citizens safe. When we find individuals who violate these rules and the public trust we will take action.”

Both say they’ll conduct an investigation and will seek appropriate disciplinary action for the officers.