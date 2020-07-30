Violent span in Indianapolis includes 4 shootings that left 3 people dead

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating four shootings and conducting a separate death investigation.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, a man was found dead on the side of the road with at least one gunshot wound and some other unspecified trauma to his body. That happened near 42nd Street and Post Road on the northeast side.

Police have not located any witnesses or suspects.

Wednesday night, there was a shooting near the same location that left a person in critical condition. IMPD reported that shooting around 8 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

In another incident, police said a man was found with gunshot wounds on John Marshall Drive on Indy’s northeast side around 10 p.m. Police found the man in a parking lot. He was sitting in a wheelchair and had been shot once.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

On the west side, police said another shooting started as a fight that escalated. Officers were called to the Pangea Apartments on Scarlet Drive around 10 p.m. They found a man had been shot and killed. A suspect was taken into custody.

IMPD said officers had responded to the area around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in response to a disturbance between two men. Officers didn’t make any arrests at the time; several hours later, that disturbance led to the deadly shooting, police said.

Police are also conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found inside a garage on Linwood Avenue near Emerson Road and Michigan Street. Investigators said there was no clear evidence of foul play in that case.