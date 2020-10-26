Wabash man accused of killing son dies in hospital, officers cleared in shooting

WABASH, Ind. — A man facing multiple charges including the murder of his son died in the hospital Saturday, according to a Monday press conference held by the Wabash County Prosecutor.

Prosecutor William Hartley also said the officers with the Wabash Police Department (WPD) who shot William Sendelbach, accused of stabbing his son to death, were cleared of any wrongdoing and will not face any criminal charges.

William Sendelbach, 32, died Saturday, October 24 at a Fort Wayne hospital. Sendelbach was charged in the October 8 stabbing death of his son after being shot multiple times by police that day.

As previously reported, police were called to a home at 294 E. Maple St. on a report of a domestic dispute around 7 a.m. on October 8. Officers found Sendelbach outside with a gun who fired a shotgun as they approached, wounding an officer in the leg.

WPD officers returned fire and hit Sendelbach several times. He was airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital and was expected to survive.

Police found his son Kayden Sendelbach, 10, with apparent stab wounds inside the home. He was taken to Riley Hospital with life-threatening injuries and reportedly died on Saturday, October 12.

William Sendelbach also faced two counts of attempted murder. According to Indiana State Police (ISP), he faced one charge for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied garbage truck making its morning rounds prior to police arrival, and a second charge for shooting Wabash Police Sergeant Nick Brubaker in the right leg.

An autopsy has been scheduled for William Sendelbach. He had multiple bullet wounds as the result of an October 8, 2020 shooting.

At Monday’s press conference, Prosecutor Hartley explained that Sendelbach shot a Mossberg shotgun at Wabash Police officers, with one round hitting Sergeant Brubaker in the leg.

Brubaker has since recovered from his injury and has returned to duty.

Hartley said Brubaker and Wabash Police Officer Daniel Henderson returned fire in self-defense, and were justified when they returned gunfire and subsequently will not face any criminal charges.